Chad Ochocinco Makes URL Debut With Surprise Freestyle Battle Against Charlie Clips & DNA 

Chad Ochocinco proved he is with the smoke, pulling up to Ultimate Rap League’s Volume XI for an impromptu freestyle battle.

Chad Ochocinco just cut his battle rap teeth against two of the culture’s biggest stars on Ultimate Rap League’s Volume XI event.

For the past week, the former Bengals wide receiver has been calling out a roster of top names, including Loaded Lux, DNA, Charlie Clips, Hollow Da Don, Goodz and Aye Verb.

The MCs fired back, leading to a faceoff between Ochocinco and Loaded Lux live on air with Shannon Sharpe on Nightcap.

Then, on Saturday evening (March 16), Ocho surprised viewers tuned into URL’s Volume XI, bursting onto the broadcast after an intense clash between Tay Roc and Serius Jones. The ex-NFL star was in town and decided to pull up to handle his business in person, telling hosts CHAMPION’s Jay Blac and URL Princess Nunu Nellz that he’s got the best pen in the building.

“We got Smack right there, we got a coin right there, what do you want to do?” Blac asked Ocho.

“I’m a start with DNA and Charlie Clips,” Ochocinco replied. “And I want both of them at the same time.”

Ocho Cinco pulled up for the smoke ‼️😭🔥🔥



pic.twitter.com/eDmmpoMomI — Let's Talk Battle Rap (@LTBRpodcast) March 16, 2024

Within moments, URL co-founder Smack White was introducing Ocho to the stage for a one-round impromptu freestyle battle with the veteran duo.

Ocho kicked off the clash with a few jabs at his opponents before DNA and Clips got in on the act.

Later in the evening, Ochocinco told Smack he intends to take on all the best URL rappers, starting with Arsonal.

“My pen is like that,” he declared. They nice but I’m like that. It’s a difference.”

He later caught up with Arsonal in the parking lot. Check out their exchange below.