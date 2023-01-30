Chance The Rapper Asks Ice Spice If She’s Dissing Him On “In Ha Mood,” Gets Response

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The two went back and forth on their Instagram Stories, but it was all love.

Chance The Rapper had a legitimate question for Ice Spice following the release of her new video, “In Ha Mood.” Arriving on Saturday (January 28), the visual finds the burgeoning Bronx artist spitting, “He a rapper/But don’t got a chance.”

Lil Chano responded with a Twitter post, asking “Is this a diss or a shoutout” along with a poll for fans to vote “Diss” or “Shoutout.” He also tagged Ice Spice in the post.

Ice Spice ultimately caught wind of Chance The Rapper’s poll and shared a screenshot of it on her own Instagram Story. She wrote, “Never” at the bottom alongside a crying emoji.

Chance The Rapper quickly replied to the Capitol/10K rapper with another Instagram Story, “Just double checking. LOL.”

Ice Spice—widely recognized by her short, curly fire orange hair, has been making waves in recent months. Her breakout single, “Munch (Feelin’ U),” arrived last August. The track peaked at No. 34 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and No. 5 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles.

“In Ha Mood” dropped earlier this month and is included on her Like…? EP along with “Munch,” “Gangsta Boo” featuring Lil Tjay and “Bikini Bottom.”

As for Chance The Rapper, his latest album The Big Day arrived in 2019. Since then, he’s appeared on a several singles, including 2022’s “Wraith” with Vic Mensa. The two Chi-Town natives later created the Black Star Line Festival in Ghana, which took place on January 6. Performers included Erykah Badu, Dave Chappelle, T-Pain, Jeremih, Sarkodie, Tobe Nwigwe, Asakaa Boys and M.anifest. Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa’s inaugural effort proved to be a success, drawing more than 52,000 people.