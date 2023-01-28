Ice Spice Addresses Rumors Drake Dissed Her On “BackOutsideBoyz”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Did Drizzy take a shot at the rising rap star?

“She a ten tryna rap, it’s good on mute,” says Drake on “BackOutsideBoyz” off the Her Loss album. Many fans of the OVO frontman assumed that line was about up-and-coming rapper Ice Spice.

Ice Spice addressed the speculation that Drake directed the “BackOutsideBoyz” bar at her during an interview with Hot 97. According to the Bronx native, there are no hard feelings between the two rhymers.

“He didn’t. We spoke about it. He said that was not about me,” Ice Spice told the Ebro In The Morning radio show in response to the belief Drake dissed her on Her Loss.

In addition, Spice attended Drake’s recent highly-publicized concert at the Apollo Theater in her hometown of New York City. She called the experience a good vibe.

Ice Spice is one of the most-talked-about rising rap stars over the last six months. Her “Munch (Feelin’ U)” song became a viral hit. The 23-year-old Capitol recording artist dropped her debut EP, Like..?, on January 23.

Like..? is currently expected to open with 14,500 first-week units. Ice Spice’s first official project features fellow Bronx native Lil Tjay. In addition to the “Munch” track, “Bikini Bottom” also lives on the extended play.

Canadian superstar Drake partnered with Atlanta’s 21 Savage for the collaborative project Her Loss. That studio LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart by amassing 404,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.