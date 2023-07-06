Chance The Rapper Dragged Into Keke Palmer & Usher’s “Cheeks” Controversy

Fans are on social media arguing about double standards, pointing to both artists to support their views.

Everyone seems to have an opinion on Keke Palmer sexily dancing in a sheer get-up as Usher serenades her. But some of those same people don’t seem to have a problem with Chance The Rapper doing a similar thing.

Social media is calling out the double standard with the Chicago rapper at the center of the controversy, causing him to trend on Thursday (July 6). Folks online have dug up footage of Chance and want to know, “What’s the difference?”

“I don’t want to be that person, but remember when the roles were reversed with Chance the Rapper? They were bashing him but check out the QRT when the roles reversed, but double standards I guess,” one person posted on social media, adding a video to jog people’s memory.

Another Twitter user wrote, “If I remember correctly, everybody was calling out Chance the Rapper for letting a lady dance on him at Carnival but not many are calling out our Beloved for dancing on Usher, basically doing the same thing as Chance but in reverse.

“He should’ve straight called her out on this because we all know the outfit wasn’t the real reason for him calling her out. Also should’ve did it behind closed doors. It is what it is though. We can’t be so deep in other people’s relationships when it’s not our business.”

It all started at a recent show in Las Vegas, where Usher pulled Palmer onstage to be a part of the performance. The clip of her in a sexy outfit, dancing and blushing as the crooner sang to her went viral, capturing the attention of her baby’s father and boyfriend, Darius Jackson.

Usher serenades Keke Palmer 😍✨ pic.twitter.com/xbMFlXu7FF — RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) July 5, 2023

As people snapped at him about the call-out, he defended his position.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he wrote in response. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Fans have been split about the situation, understanding the multiple sides of what’s going on. Some believe they were just having fun and hamming it up for the cameras, others believe she disrespected her partner. While people continue to trip, it seems Chance isn’t. Instead, he’s promoting his new song, “Dead Beats.”

Usher is taking all of the attention in stride. Like Keke and Chance, he was trending. He took to Instagram’s new app, Threads, to react to the drama.

“Am I trending yet?” he asked jokingly.