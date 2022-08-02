Chance The Rapper & Joey Bada$$ Perform ‘The Highs & The Lows’ On ‘The Tonight Show’ 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Chicago recording artist Chance The Rapper and Brooklyn recording artist Joey Bada$$ joined forces for a new collaboration. The two emcees appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote the single.

Chance The Rapper’s “The Highs & The Lows” featuring Joey Bada$$ arrived on DSPs in June. An official music video for the song premiered on YouTube that same month.

“The Highs & The Lows” came out after Chance The Rapper released “Child of God” in March and “A Bar About a Bar” in May. Chano also teamed up with Vic Mensa and Smoko Ono for “Wraith.”

In addition to collaborating with Chance for “The Highs & The Lows,” Joey Badass dropped his third studio LP, 2000, on July 22. The project features Diddy, Westside Gunn, Larry June, Chris Brown, Capella Grey, and JID.

Chance The Rapper has not released a full-length project since 2019’s The Big Day. His discography also contains the Grammy-winning mixtape Coloring Book and the Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama joint effort with Jeremih.

Last month, Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa announced their Black Star Line Festival will take place in Accra, Ghana. The SaveMoney representatives visited the African nation and met the Ghanian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.