Chance The Rapper Reacts To Critics Saying He Fell Off

Chance The Rapper became a mainstream Hip Hop star thanks to his 2016 Grammy-winning Coloring Book mixtape. However, 2019’s The Big Day studio album was not as well-received.

Some critics began questioning if Chance The Rapper’s popularity has waned in the last three years. The 29-year-old entertainer spoke about the idea he “fell off” in a new interview with The Breakfast Club.

“I can do one of two things. I can either agree with it or I can live my life,” said Chance The Rapper. “If I agree with it, then that means The Breakfast Club fell off because y’all don’t have people that fell off sitting in your chair.”

The Chicago native added, “N##### was saying I fell off when I was in high school. I made four mixtapes. N##### was telling me in high school, ‘Your last tape was better.’ I’m like, ’N####, I’m 15!’ I can joke about it, but it is tough. But it’s like, I don’t know, what can I say? Tell people that my feelings are hurt?”

Meanwhile, Chance The Rapper continues to release new music. He recently teamed up with Brooklyn emcee Joey Bada$$ for “The Highs & The Lows” single. They performed the collaboration on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Chance The Rapper has also linked up with longtime friend Vic Mensa for the “Wraith” music video. Last month, Chance and Mensa announced the creation of the Black Star Line Festival in Accra, Ghana.

In addition to Coloring Book and The Big Day, Chance The Rapper’s catalog includes the 10 Day (2012) and Acid Rap (2013) mixtapes. Chance was also heavily involved in The Social Experiment’s Surf album in 2015.