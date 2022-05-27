Chance The Rapper Releases “A Bar About A Bar” Music Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Vic Mensa and Nikko Washington contribute to the “interdisciplinary art piece.”

Chance The Rapper is back with brand new visuals. The Chicago-raised recording artist let loose “A Bar About a Bar” today (May 27).

The self-directed presentation features cinematography by Chicago filmmaker Troy Gueno. Chance The Rapper’s longtime friend/collaborator Vic Mensa and visual artist Nikko Washington make appearances in the music video.

Filmed partially in Chance’s House of Kicks studio, “A Bar About a Bar” includes Nikko Washington creating a painting. The art piece depicts the ideas being discussed in the video. Nikko and Chance unveiled the work at the Art Institute of Chicago on May 25.

In March, Chance The Rapper dropped the “Child of God” single and art experience. Gabonese painter Naïla Opiangah collaborated with the Grammy-winning emcee for the Troy Gueno-directed video.

Chance performed “Child of God” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert back in April. Naïla Opiangah’s artwork was on display at Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art and EXPO CHICAGO.

Earlier this year, Chance The Rapper teased a new song with fellow Chicago native Vic Mensa. The two wordsmiths did link up for the Smoko Ono & Beat Butcha-produced “Wraith (Writing Exercise #3)” which landed on Chance’s YouTube channel on May 11.

Nikko Washington’s “A Bar About a Bar” Artwork