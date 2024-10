Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Charlamagne Tha God has issued a cease and desist to Donald Trump after a new ad from the former president featured The Breakfast Club co-host saying “hell no” to taxpayer-funded surgeries for transgender inmates.

The ad used clips from a recent Breakfast Club episode in which Charlamagne admitted to taking issue with taxpayer-funded surgeries on transgender inmates, a policy Vice President Kamala Harris supported in the past. The 30-second snippet cherry picks his words.

“I’ll tell you what, that ad they was running during the football games this weekend claiming the vice president supports funding gender transition surgeries for all prison inmates and migrants in the U.S., that was nuts,” Charlamagne originally said. “I don’t know if it was the backdrop of football, but when you hear the narrator say Kamala supports taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners, that one line I was like, ‘Hell no, I don’t want my taxpayer dollars going to that.’

“That ad was effective. It literally said that Kamala supports taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners, and it talks about how, you know, she supports funding gender transition surgeries for all prison inmates and migrants in the United States. That ad was impactful.”

COMING TO A TV NEAR YOU… pic.twitter.com/FoYIoEgVGj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2024

CNN reported on a 2019 campaign questionnaire showing Harris supported taxpayer-funded sex change surgeries for migrants in ICE detention. She also told the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) transgender inmates would receive the care they need.

“It is important that transgender individuals who rely on the state for care receive the treatment they need, which includes access to treatment associated with gender transition,” Harris told the ACLU. “I support policies ensuring that federal prisoners and detainees are able to obtain medically necessary care for gender transition, including surgical care, while incarcerated or detained,” she continued. “Transition treatment is a medical necessity, and I will direct all federal agencies responsible for providing essential medical care to deliver transition treatment.”

However, people are still calling for the ad to be removed, especially since Harris was just on The Breakfast Club and Charlamagne appeared to be in her corner.

“This ad should be pulled immediately, Trump should be fined, and I’m sure a Cease and Desist Order is on its way,” one person wrote. “@cthagod and @djenvy Did you know he was doing this? You have hosted Kamala told her to make your show ‘her second home’ and ‘you’re happy she is running for president.’ Don’t let this guy lie about you.”

Charlamagne confirmed he had taken the necessary steps to get it pulled, responding with, “Cease and desist been sent. Since when does Trump care about what’s legal!?”

Watch the ad above.