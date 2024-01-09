Charlamagne Tha God Reacts To Jonathan Majors-Inspired MLK Day Party Flyer

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The former MCU star explains his fixation with the late Civil Rights icon.

Jonathan Majors has become one of the most-talked-about celebrities in the first two weeks of 2024. The Creed III actor’s interview with Good Morning America inspired countless online jokes.

A New York jury convicted Jonathan Majors of reckless assault and harassment. The criminal case stems from a March 2023 domestic dispute with his ex-partner Grace Jabbari. His sentencing is set for February 6, 2024.

While speaking with ABC News journalist Linsey Davis for the televised sitdown, Jonathan Majors compared his girlfriend, Meagan Good, to late Civil Rights Movement icon Coretta Scott King.

“She’s an angel,” Majors said about Meagan Good on ABC. “She’s held me down like a Coretta. I’m so blessed to have her. The relationship is still fresh, but I think I found her.”

Meme Makers Have A Field Day With Jonathan Majors & Coretta Scott King

Jonathan Majors’s statement referencing Martin Luther King Jr.’s wife began trending as social media users created memes about the comparison. The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God even shared a party flyer featuring Majors for an MLK Day event.

“Whoever made this has no idea that heaven has a right to refuse policy. Let’s discuss…,” Charlamagne Tha God wrote on Instagram. The image also listed CThaGod and DJ Envy as hosts for the party. Additionally, the flyer read, “All Coretta’s in free before 11 pm.”

Martin Luther King Jr. Day takes place on the third Monday of January every year in the United States. The federal holiday celebrates the January 15 birthday of the assassinated Baptist minister and political activist.

Majors Explains His Constant Comparisons To Coretta Scott King & Michelle Obama

The 34-year-old California native brought up Coretta Scott King during his time dating Grace Jabbari. Audio recordings of Majors included him lecturing Jabbari to be more like Coretta Scott King and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

“It was me trying to give an analogy of what it is I’m aspiring to be,” Majors explained to Linsey Davis. “These great men, Martin and President Obama. And trying to give a reference point for that. I was attempting – and I did a terrible job at it apparently – to motivate, to enlighten, to give perspective to what it is I was hoping to get out of the relationship.”

Following his misdemeanor convictions in New York, Marvel Studios fired Jonathan Majors from all upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. He played Kang the Conqueror in 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.