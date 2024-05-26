Charleston White Callously Reminds Orlando Brown Of Past Sexual Trauma In Viral Interview

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The controversial social media figure became a trending Twitter (X) topic on Saturday (May 25) after an interview clip from The Danza Project podcast went viral.

Speaking to former That’s So Raven actor Orlando Brown, he callously brought up the sexual abuse Brown allegedly experienced as a child, causing a cascade of online reactions.

Yoooo I’m fkn crying!!! Charleston white vs Orlando brown interview dropping tonight 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GN2QWxrKlX — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) May 24, 2024

The interview began with a rant from Brown as White was getting a haircut off-camera. At one point during the conversation, Brown was asked how his career and fame started. Brown claimed he fell into it with the help of Lucifer and Satan, leaving the host confused. White then chimed in, “Man, I don’t want to hear this s###.”

Once White got on camera, the exchange grew increasingly weirder when Brown suggested White was his father with, “I’m yo nut, I’m yo nut, bro.”

Throughout the interview, Brown repeatedly called White his “daddy,” which White initially ignored. Brown’s antics, however, then began to annoy White, and he abruptly walked out of the show.

But before White left, he uttered, “You done admitted to being f##### in the ass by Hollywood executives. You wouldn’t fight nobody. You didn’t fight them n##### out yo’ ass in Hollywood. When they was trying to f### you, did you fight?”

The comments left Brown speechless, who just continued to stare at White completely bewildered. Brown has made questionable comments several times over the years, including saying he once had a sexual encounter with Diddy.

“I got in my Diddy mode, I’m sorry,” he said at the time. “I started licking my lips. ‘Yo Diddy, you gave me the oosh goshh goof wash. You gave me the oosh gosh mooaf, the shoosh smosh. Diddy… yea son.’ I love it yo, I love it.”

In April 2020, he also recorded a TikTok video in which he alleged both Will Smith and Michael Jackson raped him.