Charleston White Seeks FBI’s Help After Accusing Boosie Badazz Of Threatening Promoter

Charleston White continued feuding with Boosie Badazz after the Baton Rouge native allegedly tried to stop White from performing in BR.

Charleston White declared he would send Boosie Badazz back to jail for threatening a promoter in the rapper’s hometown of Baton Rouge. According to White, Boosie allegedly attempted to block the internet provocateur’s booking in Baton Rouge by intimidating the show’s promoter.

“Boosie I’ma put your m############ ass in jail n####,” White said on social media. “Boy, you making threats to the promoter. I got a recorded phone conversation with witnesses on the phone saying the promoter is scared for his life that he got to live in Baton Rouge, that Boosie gon’ send them people to get you.”

He continued, “He said he can’t have the show ‘cause Boosie—I said, ‘N####, I’ll just hire the police.’ The promoter scary, scary ass n####. Yeah, n####, Boosie is a ho. And I bet he don’t wanna get in that boxing ring. See Boosie, you gon’ send somebody, but you ain’t gonna do nothing, b#### ass n####. I’ma put yo b#### ass in jail, n####.”

White wanted to get the FBI involved in the matter. The polarizing figure taunted Boosie as White believed his foe would end up behind bars.

“I’m waiting for the FBI to send me the right kinda number, n####, ‘cause I’m finna make a report on your m############ ass,” White said. “The man called your name specifically. The promoter specifically said your m############ name, Lil Boosie. He implemented you and implicated you. B#### ass n####, you finna go back to jail. You gon’ be on yo knees. Them knees finna be bleeding again, diabetic freak.”

White claimed the promotor asked him not to contact the authorities, but he rejected the request. He hoped to cause more trouble for Boosie after playing a role in the 2023 arrest of Boosie’s son Tootie Raww. White added to the messy situation by posting Boosie’s federal paperwork from an ongoing gun case on Thursday (March 21).

Listen to White rant about Boosie below.