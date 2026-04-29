Future Wants Criminal Charges Against Brittni Mealy For Running Her Mouth To Press

Future is pushing for contempt charges after accusing his ex, Brittni, of leaking confidential case details to the media.

Future is now pushing a contempt motion against his ex-girlfriend, Brittni Mealy, after she allegedly leaked sensitive details about their ongoing legal dispute to media outlets.

The Atlanta rapper hightailed it to court seeking sanctions for violating court orders, with much of the motion redacted but clearly pointing to allegations that she’s been talking to the press about their case.

This escalation comes as their relationship continues deteriorating over financial obligations and parental responsibilities.

The core issue centers on a $500K life insurance policy that Brittni says Future was supposed to secure for their thirteen-year-old son Prince.

She filed suit, claiming he never obtained the policy as required by court order, and now he’s firing back, accusing her of breaching confidentiality agreements.

According to TMZ, Brittni also claimed that Future hadn’t seen Prince in over sixteen months, adding another layer of tension to their custody and support arrangement.

Future wants the judge to find her in both civil and criminal contempt, and he’s also demanding that she cover his legal fees for defending himself against what he characterizes as her public campaign against him.

Brittni’s legal team included emails from Future’s representatives stating they believed she was the source of the lawsuit leak to media outlets.

She denied those accusations, but the damage to their relationship appears irreversible at this point.

The situation reflects a pattern that’s become all too familiar for Future, who’s been navigating complex custody arrangements with multiple former partners over the past several years.

Back in 2020, another ex named Eliza Seraphin took him to court demanding $53,000 monthly in child support, though a judge ultimately ordered him to pay $3,200 instead.

His 2016 custody battle with singer Ciara also made headlines when she initially sought full custody of their son before the court awarded them joint custody.

Future’s roster of children now includes at least seven kids with various mothers.