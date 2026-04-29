D4vd Murder Charge Prompts Fortnite Refund Frenzy

Epic Games is offering immediate refunds for all D4vd-related Fortnite cosmetics following the singer’s arrest on murder charges.

Epic Games is letting Fortnite players get their money back for D4vd cosmetics after the singer was arrested and charged with murder.

Right now, any player who bought D4vd-related in-game items can request an immediate self-service refund. Players can also hit up Epic’s player support team to get their cash back.

D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was arrested on April 16 after the remains of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez were found in his Tesla.

The teen had been missing since April 2024. Her body was discovered in September 2025, and Burke was charged with her murder earlier this month.

The refund announcement came after days of backlash from the gaming community.

Players were upset that Fortnite was still selling cosmetics tied to someone facing such serious charges. Epic Games stayed quiet for a few days before finally addressing the situation.

This isn’t the first time a major company has distanced itself from D4vd following his arrest.

Streaming platforms and record labels have already removed his music and content from their services. The gaming industry is following suit.

D4vd pleaded not guilty to all charges. His legal team claims the evidence will show he didn’t kill Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Prosecutors say he could face life in prison if convicted.