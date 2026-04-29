Wack 100 Goes In On Megan Thee Stallion After Klay Thompson Split

Wack 100 goes off on Megan Thee Stallion after she breaks up with Klay Thompson, claiming she used him to access the sports industry.

Megan Thee Stallion just watched her relationship implode in real time, and now industry figures are piling on with their takes about what went wrong.

The Houston rapper went public with her split from NBA star Klay Thompson over the weekend, accusing him of infidelity in a fiery Instagram post before confirming the breakup through her rep.

But the real drama started when Wack 100 jumped on a livestream and went completely off, arguing that Megan should’ve seen this coming from a mile away.

Wack’s core argument was brutal and direct. He claimed Thompson was never serious about the relationship in the first place, and that Megan had been the one emotionally invested while he was just having fun the whole time.

Beyond that, Wack accused her of using her NBA connection to break into the sports industry, suggesting her music industry reputation had taken enough hits that she needed a new lane.

He even compared her situation to Beyonce and Rihanna, pointing out that fans have never heard similar stories about those artists dealing with public relationship drama like this.

Megan’s original Instagram post was raw and unfiltered.

“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house. Got ‘cold feet.’ Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don’t know if you can be ‘monogamous’???? B*tch I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall,” she wrote.

According to TMZ, when she confirmed the split, her statement was more measured but equally firm.

“I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

The fallout extended beyond just Wack’s commentary. Both Ebro and Charlamagne Tha God had already suggested that dating Thompson was a mistake.

Mase also weighed in, saying Meg was basically not wifey material for Thompson, while Stephen A. Smith dogged her for going public with the breakup on social media.

Thompson himself has remained silent on the situation, letting the narrative play out without his input.

Meanwhile, Megan announced she’s stepping away from her Moulin Rouge! role on Broadway, writing on Instagram about how much she respected the cast and crew, but needed to focus on herself right now.

The emotional toll showed during her final Broadway performance, where she appeared visibly shaken as the crowd cheered for her, briefly pausing to collect herself before finishing the show.