Stephen A. Smith Slams Megan Thee Stallion For Airing Klay Thompson’s Business

Stephen A. Smith went on his podcast and questioned why Megan Thee Stallion decided to air out Klay Thompson‘s personal business on social media after their split.

The ESPN analyst went off during an episode of “Straight Shooter with Stephen A,” expressing frustration over how the situation played out publicly instead of staying private between the two of them.

“I’m having this episode on YouTube because I’m asking why is she telling his business? See, that’s where I want the ladies to listen. I’m sick and tired of what’s going on in this world. I’m not saying whatever she felt was wrong,” Smith said on his show. “I don’t know what happened in their relationship. Don’t want to know. Ain’t none of my damn business. Ain’t none of y’all’s either. But Megan the Stallion made it so this Saturday night. Why?”

The 58-year-old continued pressing the issue, questioning whether airing out relationship details on Instagram Stories was the right move.

Megan had posted that Thompson cheated on her, claiming he had her around his family “playing house” while getting “cold feet” about their future together.

She also accused him of having “HORRIBLE mood swings” and being unsure about monogamy moving forward. Smith’s response was direct.

“What did I care what happened in your relationship with Klay Thompson? What did he do to deserve you all of a sudden going on front street Page Six, TMZ or wherever the hell else to tell the world? How come you couldn’t just say it didn’t work out? Why you got to tell the business?” he asked.

Meanwhile, WNBA star Angel Reese showed up for Megan in a major way.

After seeing a clip of the rapper performing on Broadway hours after the breakup announcement, Reese posted her support. “It’s the way you show up even while carrying so much. That’s what makes you THAT girl. You always have a little sister riding for you at dawn. I love you, sister,” she wrote.

The situation hit harder when she announced she’d be exiting her Broadway role in Moulin Rouge early, with her final performance scheduled for May 1 instead of the originally planned May 17.