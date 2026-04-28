Megan Thee Stallion Exits Moulin Rouge Early After Klay Thompson Breakup

Megan Thee Stallion is leaving Broadway’s Moulin Rouge two weeks early after her breakup with Klay Thompson over alleged cheating.

Megan Thee Stallion is cutting her Broadway run short, and the timing couldn’t be more telling.

The Houston rapper announced Monday that her final performance in Moulin Rouge will be May 1, wrapping up two weeks before her originally scheduled May 17 exit.

She made her Broadway debut in the role of Zidler just five weeks ago, but personal circumstances have forced an early departure, prompting the entire fanbase to talk.

“It’s been such an honor to be part of thee Moulin Rouge family and I’ve met so many amazing people in this theater! Y’all work so hard and I have so much respect for the dedication, the stamina, the work ethic, the time and the effort y’all put into the work! I’m so grateful for the cast and crew that made this experience so meaningful,” Megan Thee Stallion said.

On April 25, Megan went public with accusations that NBA star Klay Thompson had been unfaithful, posting on social media about being played after he had her around his whole family.

That same night, during her curtain call at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, she was visibly emotional, fighting back tears as the audience showed their support.

The moment captured everything: a woman dealing with heartbreak while still delivering a professional performance on one of Broadway’s biggest stages.

The Hotties weren’t having it. Megan’s fanbase mobilized immediately, flooding social media with their anger toward Thompson for allegedly cheating on her.

Some fans even allegedly put Klay on “hex lists,” making it clear that betraying their girl came with consequences.

What makes this exit particularly significant is the impact she had on the show itself.

According to Deadline, box office receipts skyrocketed after she joined the cast, jumping from $872,702 the week before her arrival to over $1 million weekly once she started performing.

The week ending April 19 pulled in $1,663,269. She transformed the show’s financial performance in just weeks, proving that her star power translates across every medium.

This isn’t the first setback she’s faced during the run, either. Back on March 31, Megan was hospitalized after collapsing during a performance, diagnosed with extreme exhaustion, dehydration, and low metabolic levels.

She bounced back two nights later to a packed house, but the toll of maintaining that level of performance while dealing with personal drama made it clearly unsustainable.

The producers will announce a replacement for her final two weeks of performances, and the show itself has been extended through August 30, giving the production time to adjust to life after Megan’s departure.

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