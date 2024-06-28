Charleston White Says Kendrick Lamar Only Unified Rival L.A. Gangs For Video Shoot

Charleston White is back with another hot take, this time on the ongoing beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Kendrick recently shot a video in his hometown of Compton for his chart-topping Drake diss, “Not Like Us,” drawing huge crowds, including rival gang members.

In a new interview, White emphatically stated the only reason Kendrick Lamar invited the rival gang members to “The Pop Out: Ken & Friends” concert was for the optics—not because he necessarily wanted to broker peace in his community. He also insinuated Kendrick’s concert did nothing to stop gang violence from continuing.

“Kendrick did that for a video shoot,” he said. “He didn’t do that to bring n##### together. Them n##### just found something to dance to.”

White then commented on the unknown local artists who performed at the Juneteenth concert, saying, “They ain’t going nowhere. Ain’t nobody finna to listen to no up and coming L.A. artists, but L.A. artists in their neighborhood. Don’t nobody want to hear that s###.”

From there, White went on to insist Drake is the superior artist. He continued, “Let me just say this. Drake a way better rapper. I know Drake’s songs. I ain’t never heard a n#### in Texas pull up bumping Kendrick’s s### or nothing. I was just going against the grain. Let’s be clear. Kendrick can’t compare unless you like twisting your fingers up like the retarded people. That’s the only way you gonna like Kendrick, you’ve got to be retarded.

“Sensible people don’t gravitate to that b#######. So, so what he gave theses up and coming artist the spotlight for the day. Most of them will be dead tomorrow due to the gang politics. California, Compton or whatever you want to call it, homie is not [inaudible]. Why would go shoot somewhere where nothing grows, everything dies? For what?”

White’s comments follow his controversial remarks on the murder of Florida rapper Julio Foolio. On June 23, just hours after the news broke that Foolio had been fatally shot at Holiday Inn in Tampa, White shared his thoughts on the incident via Instagram. He insisted nobody should mourn Foolio’s death because of the way the rapper carried himself and how “hard” he tried to die, a reference to the multiple times he’d already been shot.

“I knew they was going to get him ‘cause the boy worked hard to die,” White said. “That boy worked hard to get shot on. Man, he shot his foot off last year givin’ his partner [inaudible]. N#### got his foot shot off, he’s not supposed to be bouncing around on his birthday. Man, get somewhere and sit down and rest that foot and work your hips, n#### […] Then I’m thinking, ‘At the Holiday Inn?’ What the f###?

“There ain’t no protection on a n#### at a Holiday Inn. They ain’t even got valet parking! Man, that n#### worked hard to die. S###, he earned it. Should nobody be sad. The way the n#### lived and talked gangsta, should nobody be sad for what happened to Julio Foolio. One thing we know about him, he didn’t go to heaven.”

Foolio was reportedly ambushed in the hotel parking lot. His attorney, Lewis Fusco, confirmed the tragic news, saying, “Yes, I have been his attorney for many years. He was shot and killed in Tampa. I cannot make any statements at this time other than confirming he was killed outside of a Holiday Inn hotel while celebrating his birthday in Tampa this weekend.”

Fusco explained Foolio had been in Tampa all weekend to celebrate his birthday, where he initially stayed at an Airbnb but was asked to vacate the property due to the number of people at the residence. He then booked a room at a local Holiday Inn, where he was evidently ambushed in the parking lot.

“All of this information has been released by law enforcement,” Fusco added. “However, I am unable to comment on anything else at this time until it becomes public record.”