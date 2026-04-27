Childish Gambino Caught In BBC’s Latest N-Word Fiasco

Childish Gambino’s music becomes the center of BBC’s second major racial slur broadcasting disaster in just weeks.

Childish Gambino finds himself at the center of another BBC broadcasting disaster after the network aired a racial slur during two separate Newsbeat bulletins on April 27.

The slur came from a backing track used in stories about “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” a film where Gambino stars alongside Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, and Brie Larson.

BBC Radio 1 listeners heard the offensive language at 12:45 P.M. and again at 5:45 P.M., and the network later admitted that the wrong version of Gambino’s song had been selected during the editing process.

A BBC spokesperson stated, “We are very sorry this was broadcast. We should not have included this clip in this news report, and we removed the clip from Sounds when we realized the error.”

The timing couldn’t be worse for the broadcaster.

Just weeks earlier, the BBC faced massive backlash for allowing the same slur into edited coverage of the BAFTA Awards ceremony.

During that February broadcast, disability campaigner John Davidson, who has Tourette’s Syndrome, involuntarily shouted the N-word while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting the award for special visual effects at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Davidson, 54, was representing the film “I Swear,” which chronicles his life living with the condition since age 12.

Davidson later issued a statement saying he was “deeply mortified” by the outburst, emphasizing his comments “are not a reflection of my personal beliefs.”

The Scottish campaigner has coprolalia, a symptom of Tourette’s that causes involuntary utterance of socially inappropriate words.

He previously shouted “f*** the Queen” when receiving his MBE in 2019 and yelled “A bomb! I’ve got a f***ing bomb!” when his car was searched at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Davidson questioned why he was seated with a microphone positioned directly in front of him, noting that BAFTA bosses had assured him “that any swearing would be edited out of the broadcast.”

The BBC’s repeated failures to properly screen content containing the N-word slur have raised serious questions about editorial oversight at one of the world’s largest broadcasting corporations.