From Chuck D, Evidence and Sage Francis to Bun B, Naughty By Nature and Living Legends, Hip-Hop is in mourning.

Less than 48 hours after news of DJ Polo’s death broke, Hip-Hop has lost another pillar of the culture. On Monday (July 29), it was revealed veteran Bronx-born MC Chino XL passed away at age 50.

While cause of death has yet to be confirmed, rumors suggest he took his own life, making his death even more heartbreaking for those who loved him. Chino XL clearly touched a lot of lives during his time on the planet. Social media has erupted with tributes to Chino, both on Instagram and Twitter (X).

UGK legend Bun B was among the many mourning Chino’s death. He wrote on Instagram, “This is @chinoxl he was my brother. He was a man of the people. He was strong and proud. He was one of the greatest to ever write rhymes. Intimidation on two feet. But a heart of pure gold. I loved my brother and I will miss my brother. As many others will. My prayers for his soul, his family and friends and all who supported him. Hip hop sheds a tear tonight. Long live Chino XL. Rest in paradise.”

KXNG Crooked, Hi-Tek, E-40, Dante Ross and Termanology shared similar sentiments in the comment section.

Public Enemy’s Chuck D, Naughty By Nature, Young Dirty Bastard, Evidence, Living Legends, Sage Francis, Myka 9 and Stu Bangas are among the many flooding the timelines with sadness.

AllHipHop sends our condolences to Chino XL’s family and friends.

This ones a tough one. I admired Dj Polo as a ⁦@hiphopgods⁩ PEer. ⁦@CHINOXL⁩ was my brother in rhyme & Art. He encouraged my graphics forward. We exchanged art books. He looked out to protect my lyric books better. He supported my events. We supported his music & 🙏🏿rt pic.twitter.com/UlCaIx70ke — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) July 30, 2024

hurts to write, RIP Chino XL. — Evidence (@Evidence) July 29, 2024

I’m stunned to learn that @CHINOXL has passed away. He was so active for so long…this is shocking and sudden to say the least. I was looking really forward to rocking with him again this year. Our condolences go to his family and friends. #RIPChinoXL pic.twitter.com/JN9wW6Nm41 — Sage Francis (@SageFrancis) July 30, 2024

Dam I just saw that Chino XL passed. He gave no F’s. Talented and fearless, we were friends and fans of each other for 2 decades. I knew him before he had a deal. Really nice cat, he cracked me up. My condolences to his closest friends and family Rest Easy Chino🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/NfNcFSqMaV — Dante Ross (@DanteRoss) July 30, 2024