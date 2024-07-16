Chinx’s Widow “Heartbroken” After Murder Suspect Pleads Guilty To Lesser Charge

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

One of the two men accused of killing Chinx agreed to a plea deal to avoid a murder conviction for the drive-by shooting.

Quincy Homere, one of the two men charged with Chinx’s 2015 murder, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in New York on Monday (July 15). Homere will be sentenced on August 12.

The reduced charge upset Chinx’s widow Janelli Caceres-Pickens. She called Homere a “monster” and said his fate was “in God’s hands.”

“We fought hard for a harder charge which should be murder 2 cause in the state of NY, murder 1 is only given in the cases of government officials being murdered,” she commented on Instagram. “He wouldn’t take the murder 2 which would of ended in a lengthy trial that we were obviously ready for!! We are not happy with this charge but one can not dodge whatever GOD has planned for him!”

She continued, “Manslaughter has me livid n heartbroken. He deserves to spend his life in jail … but we will be there August 12 to hear him get sentenced … CHINX WILL FOREVER LIVE ON THRU IS ALL!! Thank you to all that has continued to support us thru this journey!”

Chinx was killed in a 2015 drive-by shooting in Queens, New York. Homere and Jamar Hill were arrested for the late rapper’s murder in 2017.

Both suspects were charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Homere and Hill initially pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Homere changed his mind and accepted a plea deal to avoid a murder conviction. He faces up to 23 years in prison for manslaughter. Chinx’s family sought the maximum sentence.

Chinx, whose real name was Lionel Pickens, is survived by his widow and their three children. His widow and their family planned to attend Homere’s sentencing to make their presence felt in court. She said Homere’s punishment would not heal the family’s wounds, but it would provide much-needed closure.