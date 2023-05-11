Chinx Estate Unveils Posthumous Album ‘Cocaine Riot 7’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Chinx’s new album ‘Cocaine Riot 7’ arrives less than a week before the anniversary of the Coke Boys rapper’s death.

Chinx’s estate announced a new album ahead of the eight-year anniversary of his death.

The late rapper’s posthumous project Cocaine Riot 7 drops on Friday (May 12). Chinx’s manager Douglas “Biggs” Ellison reflected on releasing more of the slain artist’s music in a press statement.

“Each time we sit down to do a project, I can’t believe how much work was put in to achieve his ultimate goal of releasing the first album,” Ellison said. “After eight years we have not only released the first album but keep delivering current timeless gems to the people. CR7 is no different, it’s pure and unadulterated Chinx speaking to the fans! I’m so glad that he can continue to live through the music. Cutting through the noise. What an accomplishment!”

Chinx’s latest album features guest appearances by French Montana, Offset, Jim Jones and more. The project serves as the follow-up to 2022’s CR6.

Cocaine Riot 7 arrives less than a week before the May 17 anniversary of Chinx’s death. His family continues to wait for a conviction in his murder case.

Chinx, whose real name was Lionel Pickens, was shot and killed in a drive-by in 2015. He was 31.

Last year, the 50 Cent-produced series Hip Hop Homicides covered Chinx’s murder. The episode is available to stream on ALLBLK.