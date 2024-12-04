Chip Announces Epic “Grime Scene Saviours” London Concert  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chip stirred things up with his new anthem, “Grime Scene Saviours,” and he’s following up with a concert of grime heavyweights.

British grime legend Chip is following up on the success of his huge new single “Grime Scene Saviours” with an epic 20-MC concert in early 2025.

When the enduring topic of the health of the U.K.’s grime scene reared its head again recently, Chip was ready with any answer. While some have written off the subgenre in favor of drill or other sounds, the North Londoner assembled some of grime’s founding fathers to remind fans why it remains a vital and influential force in British music.

In late November, Chip hyped up fans with the announcement of an impending “ATOMIC BOMB” before unleashing his banger, which included an all-star cast of U.K. grime scene veterans. D Double E, Frisco, Flirta D, Skepta, Bruza, JME, Jendor, Novelist, Jamakabi, and Flowdan joined Chip on the grime champions posse cut.

Then on Wednesday (December 3), Chip announced he is assembling a team of grime heavyweights for an unforgettable performance at Outernet in London on February 20.

Although Chip kept the other performers under wraps, the concert promises to be a nod to grime’s raw roots.

“No f###### PA edits. No MC’ing over vocals,” he announced. “Straight LIVE!!! INSTRUMENTALS. MC’ing!!! GRIME!!! RAW!!!! Mak & Max b2b straight one hour. Just like the set we done at Bape. 20 MC’s… LET’S F###### GOOOO!!!!”

Londoners can buy tickets now for the Grime Scene Saviours concert with the purchase of Chip’s “secret project.” General tickets go on sale this Friday (February 6).