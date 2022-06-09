Chlöe Bailey Partners With DoorDash For “Make ‘Em Sweat” Hot Sauce

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

23-year-old R&B vocalist Chlöe Bailey is presenting a limited-edition hot sauce for her supporters. The special product will be available for free exclusively for DoorDash’s DashPass members.

Chlöe x DoorDash’s “Make ‘Em Sweat” hot sauce features a blend of Ghost, Peri Peri, and Cayenne peppers. Made with a tomato base and chili sauce, the fiery condiment drops via the DoorDash app.

“A little sweet, a lot of heat. like me 🥰 dropping some 🔥 with @doordash tomorrow,” wrote Chlöe Bailey yesterday on her Instagram page. In order to get the singer/actress’s “Make ‘Em Sweat” hot sauce fans must:

Sign up for DashPass to ensure you can access the drop and other exclusive perks.

On June 9, at 3 pm ET, head to the DashPass Exclusives Drops store or Chlöe’s Instagram and swipe up on the link in stories to be directed to the drop.

Add the “Make ‘Em Sweat” sauce to your cart and check out (limit one per person)

Use #DashPassDrop on Instagram and Twitter.

“Make ‘Em Sweat” Hot Sauce

Chlöe Bailey broke out as a recording artist as part of the Chloe x Halle duo with her sister Halle Bailey. Chloe x Halle released The Kids Are Alright album in 2018 and the Ungodly Hour album in 2020. The Georgia-born sisters also starred in the Freeform sitcom Grown-ish, a spin-off of the ABC series Black-ish.

Last year, Bailey went solo with the “Have Mercy” single. The Recording Industry Association of America certified the track as Gold in January. “Have Mercy” spent twenty weeks on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart, peaking at #28.

Chlöe Bailey returned with her “Treat Me” single in April 2022. The song’s official music video amassed more than 10 million views on YouTube since its debut. She also appeared on Gunna’s “You & Me” off the Atlanta-based rapper’s DS4Ever studio LP.