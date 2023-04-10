Chlöe Bailey Talks Dealing With Depression [VIDEO]

R&B recording artist Chlöe Bailey officially made the jump to becoming a solo act by releasing her In Pieces album last month. One-half of the sister duo of Chloe x Halle stepped out on her own in the music world.

Last week, Tamron Hall invited Chlöe Bailey on her daytime talk show to discuss a variety of topics. At one point during the sitdown interview, Hall asked the 24-year-old entertainer about overcoming being in a dark place at a certain time in her life.

“You know when you get stuck in that moment for too long, and it feels a little too long being there?” asked Bailey. She added, “It didn’t have anything to do with my career or my music. It was all personal, internal things. And I think when you figure things out that make you question your entire life, you look at yourself like, ‘What did I do wrong? Am I good enough?’ Things like that.”

Singer/Actress Chlöe Bailey Says She Prayed To Be In The Position To Help People

Chlöe Bailey went on to tell Tamron Hall that she used music to get herself out of that depressive state. The “Have Mercy” vocalist also acknowledged her family members, including her younger sibling Halle Bailey, for helping to lift her spirits.

“I want people to know because I don’t want there to be a young woman or a young fella out there feeling alone. Like there’s something wrong with them. It’s not,” stated Bailey. “Especially right now in this generation with social media, and everything all in your face and you’re comparing your worst self to everyone’s fake best self and you know with FOMO and things like that.”

The Swarm actress also said, “If I could just help one person feel less alone and inspired to go talk to someone or lean on a family or friend member, then I know I’ve done my job because this is greater than myself. And ever since I was young, I’ve always prayed to God like, ‘God, I want to do this. I also want to inspire and help people.’ So while I’m helping and healing myself, that’s why I created this album because it was therapy for me and now I can use it to hopefully help someone else.”