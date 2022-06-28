Chris Brown Calls Violent Incident With Drake A “Misunderstanding”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The ‘Breezy’ album creator discusses his former beef with Drizzy.

Chris Brown and Drake went from collaborators to adversaries to collaborators again. Their frenemy rapport crossed the line into violence in June 2012.

At the time, Brown shared photos of injuries on his Instagram page. Reports suggested an altercation with Drake at New York City’s WIP nightclub caused those wounds to CB’s face.

Apparently, bottles began flying across the club after Drake sent a triggering note to Chris Brown’s table. This led to both artists throwing shade at each other in their respective songs, interviews, and social media posts.

Chris Brown Talks Beef With Drake On Drink Champs

As part of the promotion for his new Breezy studio album, Chris Brown sat down with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs podcast. The topic of his beef with Drake came up during the interview.

“It was just a misunderstanding on both ends,” said Brown about his blowup with Drake. “I ain’t going into too many details. It’s funny as hell now, but as far as that, blood, he’s good though. He’s straight.”

The 33-year-old Virginia native also added, “It was funny, and then when we actually sat and talked about it afterward. It was just like, ‘Man, what the fuck was we doing? Like bro, that s### was funny as hell.’ But s###, I’m an R&B n####. I be in love with women.”

Breezy & Drizzy Eventually Got Past Their Bad Blood

There were rumors that Drake and Chris Brown’s fight in NYC was over Rihanna. The R&B songstress once dated both Drizzy and Breezy. Rihanna’s relationship with Brown included a highly-publicized domestic violence incident in 2009.

It appeared that Chris Brown and Drake settled their differences several years ago. Back in 2014, Brown surprisingly showed up in an ESPYs Awards sketch with his Canadian foe and NBA player Blake Griffin. Four years later, Drake brought out CB during a tour stop in Los Angeles.

The two award-winning artists finally officially cemented their reconciliation with Chris Brown’s “No Guidance” single. That 2019 collaboration became a Top 10 hit on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. The track’s music video has amassed more than 422 million views on YouTube.