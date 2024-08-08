Chris Brown Fans Push Back After Victoria Monét Dragged For Attending His Concert 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chris Brown fans are tired of the criticism levied at his famous supporters and defended Victoria Monét for attending his concert.

Victoria Monét was catching heat online after attending Chris Brown’s Los Angeles concert earlier this week.

However, Brown’s fans have had enough of people criticizing his supporters, including Monét. Earlier this week, Kehlani faced backlash over a selfie with Brown, and an onslaught was expected after another R&B star showed love to the singer.

On Wednesday (August 7), a Chris Brown fan page shared a video of Victoria Monét and a friend vibing at his concert. The clip, posted on X (Twitter), was viewed over 6 million times and attracted thousands of comments.

“They will be dragging her soon,” one person wrote, anticipating the criticism.

“Chris Brown is not “canceled” offline,” a fan shared. “In actuality, he is very loved and celebrated. When I say I don’t listen to him, I’m constantly met w “that’s his past blah blah blah.” People who don’t engage with his music are the minority.”

“Y’all obsession with Chris brown is weird,” a third person said. “If you don’t like him don’t listen to his music and mute his name on here. Y’all have a habit of thinking yall can bully somebody into doing what YOU want them to do and it’s strange. No wonder y’all always mad on here, yall always b####### about something you have absolutely no control over.”

While Chris Brown just wrapped his 11:11 tour, he could be set to kick off another very soon. At his LA show on Tuesday (August 6), Brown hinted he could be marking the 20-year anniversary of his eponymous debut album with a tour.

“See you next year,” he told the crowd with his two daughters, Royalty and Lovely beside him.