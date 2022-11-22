Chris Brown Reacts To AMAs Ratings Drop, Ciara Was Due To Join Michael Jackson Tribute 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Chris Brown reacted to the news that this year’s AMAs recorded an all-time ratings low in the wake of his canceled MJ tribute.

Chris Brown was left dumbfounded after learning he missed out on performing a Michael Jackson tribute at Sunday’s American Music Awards and now Ciara has hinted she was also due to participate in the show.

On Saturday, Chris Brown took to Instagram to share a video of him and his dancers rehearsing a performance for the AMAs in honor of the 40th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

“U SERIOUS? 🤦‍♂️,” he wrote in the caption before confirming the awards show dropped his tribute. “WOULDVE been the ama performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown. 🤷🏽‍♂️,” he wrote.

Ciara Shares AMAs Rehearsal With Chris Brown

On Monday, Ciara also shared her own rehearsal video, with her and Chris Brown doing the “Thriller” choreography. The clip was filmed in the same dance studio as Breezy’s video and suggested Ciara was also due to perform at the AMAs.

“MJ thank you for the inspiration you’ve given us all! Thriller 40th Anniversary. @ChrisBrownOfficial you’re a rare breed of this generation. Always fun to rock with you 💃🏽,” the “Level Up” singer wrote.

A few hours later, Chris Brown shared a report revealing a sharp decline in AMA viewership, recording an all-time low. He saved his words, captioning the post with a face-palm emoji.

Kelly Rowland also doubled down her support for Chris Brown after the AMAs crowd booed the singer at the ceremony on Sunday.

“I know you already know this but, I LOVE YOU CHRIS!! PERIOD!” Kelly wrote in the comments section of the R&B singer’s rehearsal video.

Meanwhile, Dick Clark Productions clarified that the performance was axed due to a change in creative direction and was not the singer’s fault.

“Live shows change all the time, it’s the nature of this business; unfortunately, this element of the AMAs didn’t come together as we couldn’t align on the performance, to no fault of Chris Brown,” a DCP spokesperson said, in a statement to ET.