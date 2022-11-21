Kelly Rowland Tells AMAs Crowd To “Chill Out” After Chris Brown Bood Amid Canceled Michael Jackson Tribute 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Chris Brown was booed after winning the AMA for Favorite Male R&B Artist, prompting Kelly Rowland to tell the crowd to “chill out.”

Kelly Rowland told the crowd at the American Music Awards to “chill out” after they began booing when Chris Brown was announced as one of the night’s winners.

The R&B songstress was on hosting duties at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night (Nov. 20), tasked with presenting the award for Favorite Male R&B Artist. Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye, and The Weeknd were all nominated but the win went to Chris Brown.

However, the crowd began to boo once Kelly Rowland announced C Breezy had won. Though visibly surprised, the Destiny’s Child member leaped to the singer’s defense.

“Now Chris Brown is not here tonight so I’m accepting this award on his behalf,” she said before addressing the audience directly. “Excuse me,” she continued, holding her finger up to signal to the audience. “Chill out.”

Determined, Kelly Rowland went on, “But I wanted to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award — bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations. And congratulations to all the nominees in this category.” Check out the clip below.

Kelly Rowland said you ain't gonna cut me off Chris Brown needs his flowers pic.twitter.com/bCzAfzqIxx — Ahmed/The Ears 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 21, 2022

Chris Brown was due to perform a Michael Jackson tribute at the AMAs, but it was canceled at the last minute. The “C.A.B.” singer shared a video of rehearsals and revealed his performance was canceled “for reasons unknown.”

Meanwhile, The Game said artists should have boycotted the AMAs in solidarity with Chris Brown.

“We’ll never be that unified,” The Game wrote on his Instagram Story. “That’s why they keep & will always use us, suck the culture dry & disrespect us in our faces & behind out backs.”