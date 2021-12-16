Chris Webby Drops “We Up” Featuring Last Guest Verse DMX Recorded

Chris Webby released a new single titled “We Up” featuring the final guest verse recorded by the late DMX, who passed away in April.

Chris Webby dropped his new single “We Up” featuring the late rapper on Wednesday (December 15). The track arrived with a music video paying tribute to DMX.

“#WeUp was DMX’s last ever recorded feature verse,” Chris Webby wrote via Twitter. “Thank you to everyone who helped make this video the homage to X that it needed to be, I wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

He added, “RIP to a legend and one of my (and so many others’) biggest inspirations as an emcee. We love you X, thank you for everything. Long live the DOG.”

In an Instagram post, Chris Webby explained why the collaboration meant so much to him.

“I feel like this is one of the most important contributions I’ll have ever made to the culture that raised me,” he wrote. “If I could have imagined having a song with DMX as a kid, this is exactly what it would have sounded like.”

The DMX-assisted “We Up” will appear on Chris Webby’s upcoming project Still Wednesday, which is scheduled to drop on December 22.

DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, passed away on April 9. His cause of death was a cocaine-induced heart attack.