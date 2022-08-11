Chrisean Rock Claims Blueface Made Her His Official Girlfriend After Baby Mama Drama  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Chrisean Rock said she and Blueface are now officially a couple after she got mad at him for having a child with another woman.

The saga of Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s tumultuous relationship continues to unfold on social media, with the couple taking things to the next level.

After a tumultuous start to the month, which included a viral all-out brawl on a Hollywood street, the reality TV star revealed that her rapper boo upgraded their relationship status.

Chrisean took to Twitter to announce, “He officially asked me to be his girlfriend today 🙂🙂🙂🙂” she declared. “Save the date august 10th 2022💙”

He officially asked me to be his girlfriend today 🙂🙂🙂🙂save the date august 10th 2022💙 — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) August 10, 2022

Earlier in the week, fans shared their concerns after Chrisean penned some troubling tweets days after Blueface had a baby with another woman.

“I’m drunk but on some real s### I’m hurting like a b####,” she wrote just a day earlier. “This life s### ain’t for me.”

The “Thotiana” rapper’s ex-girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis posted a picture of their newborn daughter’s foot on Instagram last Friday (Aug. 5). The pair already share a son together.

However, when Blueface gifted Jaidyn an iced-out chain as a push present, Chrisean shared her feelings about the news and the gift.

“This s### funny, givin’ a b#### a chain,” she said. “If I take my self out of this situation, I don’t need none of y’all, none of this drama.”

#ChriseanRock addresses #Blueface gifting his baby’s mother, #JaidynAlexis, a chain after giving one to Chrisean as well. She also notes that he left to Jaidyn’s house right after the two had sex, and touches upon him being mad at her after going through her phone the other night pic.twitter.com/3tWYVSr1Qi — Chrissyy Talks (@ChrissyyTalks) August 9, 2022

Chrisean Rock & Blueface Argue On IG Live

The couple then argued about the rapper welcoming a second child with another woman. “Let me tell you what hurt,” Chrisean told Blueface while on Instagram Live. “When you told me get rid of the babies and then have a baby with a b#### you’re not with.”

As they continued to argue, Chrisean said, “Then you post the b#### on the page. What do you mean?” she exclaimed. She then added, “you could have gave her that ugly ass gift without the cameras.” Check out the clip below.