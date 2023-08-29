Chrisean Rock Discloses Gender Of Her Baby With Blueface

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chrisean Rock said she does want her ex-boyfriend and ‘Crazy In Love’ co-star Blueface to attend the birth of her child.

Chrisean Rock revealed she’s having a baby boy. The reality TV star unveiled the gender of her unborn child in a pregnancy photoshoot on Tuesday (August 29).

“The last pregnancy dump befor[e] my Baby Boy comes,” she wrote on Instagram.

Chrisean Rock’s gender reveal hit social media after the premiere of a new episode of her Zeus show Crazy in Love. The episode showed the moment when her ex-boyfriend Blueface saw DNA results, which confirmed he’s the father of her child.

Earlier this month, Chrisean Rock said she would not allow Blueface to attend the birth of their baby boy. She was fine with him being involved in the child’s life after she gave birth.

“I’m setting boundaries,” she declared on Instagram Live. “No, no, you cannot be there when I’m pushing the baby out. Sorry. That s### is intentional. That s### is intense. I need love, real love. I don’t need a n#### ready to whip his camera out because his career is dying.”

Blueface is currently recovering from an injury he suffered during an altercation at a boxing gym. Last week, a man confronted the rapper at the gym and stabbed him in the leg.

Police arrested a 36-year-old suspect named Brandon Henry Snell for the stabbing. He was charged with felony assault.