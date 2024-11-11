Chrisean Rock Fans Blast Skeptics Following Rapper’s Baptism  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chrisean Rock fans are coming to her defense amid criticism after the rapper shared a video of her baptism.

Chrisean Rock is continuing her transformation following release from jail in September, with baptism as the latest step in her spiritual journey—though not all of her fans are on board.

The reality TV star and rapper has spoken of her commitment to her faith since leaving jail and has vowed to turn her life around. On Sunday (November 10), Chrisean Rock shared an emotional video of her getting baptized.

“Gracious God, today I rejoice in the promise of new life that baptism symbolizes,” she captioned her post. “Thank You for cleansing my heart and welcoming me into Your family.”

Her post attracted criticism, with some in the comment section mocking her and questioning her baptism. However, supportive fans fought back for Rock, arguing that she is trying and deserves support.

“Can’t believe so many are asking how many times she got baptized,” one fan shared. “As if you can’t dedicate your life to Christ over and over until you get it right.”

Another added, “There’s no time limit on getting right with god. Y’all leave this lady alone !” while a third said, “Lord keep her… she’s trying.”

Karlissa Saffold, the grandmother of Rock’s son with Blueface, has been one of her harshest critics. However, she claimed “Everything I hated about her was left in that water” after seeing Chrisean Rock’s baptism video.

Chrisean Rock’s transformation has also extended to her music. She previously shared a snippet of a “hood gospel” song she wrote about her faith. Super producer Timbaland caught wind of the song and was inspired to create an AI remix.