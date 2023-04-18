Chrisean Rock Sets The Net On Fire With New Tooth

Chrisean Rock got her teeth fixed, much to the delight of her fans.
The reality TV star unveiled her new smile in an Instagram post. She thanked Dr. Trevor J. Thomas for his work on teeth.
“I got my smile back thank you @teethbytrev dr_trevthomas,” she wrote.
Chrisean Rock lost her front tooth in a fight. She embraced the gap in her teeth for several years.
Blueface’s on-again, off-again girlfriend received her dental implant a few months after announcing her pregnancy. Blueface didn’t comment on Chrisean Rock’s new smile but appeared to suggest he might leave her.
“I don’t plan on being with a famous female or female in the Industry fr,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’ll f### em all day long but I like me a regular chick fr it’s a different mind set.”
Chrisean Rock’s Instagram followers expected Blueface to negatively react to her improved teeth. The couple’s toxic relationship continued to play out in the public eye.
The two frequently made headlines for verbal and physical abuse in recent years. They also starred in a reality TV series titled Blueface and Chrisean: Crazy in Love, which aired on the Zeus Network.
Check out some of the reactions to Chrisean Rock’s teeth below.