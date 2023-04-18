Chrisean Rock Sets The Net On Fire With New Tooth

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Chrisean Rock got her teeth fixed, much to the delight of her fans.

The reality TV star unveiled her new smile in an Instagram post. She thanked Dr. Trevor J. Thomas for his work on teeth.

“I got my smile back thank you @teethbytrev dr_trevthomas,” she wrote.

Chrisean Rock lost her front tooth in a fight. She embraced the gap in her teeth for several years.

Blueface’s on-again, off-again girlfriend received her dental implant a few months after announcing her pregnancy. Blueface didn’t comment on Chrisean Rock’s new smile but appeared to suggest he might leave her.

“I don’t plan on being with a famous female or female in the Industry fr,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’ll f### em all day long but I like me a regular chick fr it’s a different mind set.”

Chrisean Rock’s Instagram followers expected Blueface to negatively react to her improved teeth. The couple’s toxic relationship continued to play out in the public eye.

The two frequently made headlines for verbal and physical abuse in recent years. They also starred in a reality TV series titled Blueface and Chrisean: Crazy in Love, which aired on the Zeus Network.

Check out some of the reactions to Chrisean Rock’s teeth below.

Lord, Chrisean got her teeth fixed, was on live w/ almost 60k viewers, & was on a plane to London & then this! Bruh stop being jealous bec that girl really don’t be starting it be this n####! He hate how famous she is like Hates it’s not him to be very honest https://t.co/3UBvy9N7WX — JimmyBlanco (@MelaninGawd2) April 18, 2023

Mg Chrisean done got her teeth done ☺️ Blueface bout to drag you but you pretty ma 😘 — Cleopatra. (@iCause_JEALOUSY) April 18, 2023

EVERYTIME Chrisean get her teeth fixed blueface get in his feelings … because he know that’s when she’s wanted the most & gets the most attention — 𝐹𝑂𝑅𝐸𝐼𝐺𝑁𝐸𝑅 ᥫ᭡ (@xotickior) April 18, 2023

Chrisean getting her teeth fixed is an amazing first step in getting it together if you ask me — Chloé (@chloe_mina) April 18, 2023