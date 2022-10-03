Chrisean Rock Shares Intimate Bedroom Video With Blueface Hours After Claiming She’s Single 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chrisean Rock posted a very steamy video of her and Blueface just hours after announcing she was leaving because he cheated on her.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface were trending on Twitter again on Sunday after the reality TV starlet said she would “go to jail” over their most recent altercation.

The couple’s tumultuous relationship has seen them making headlines for getting into alleged physical fights. In August, they pledged to stop fighting because Chrisean doesn’t want to return to jail following her arrest for assaulting Blueface.

However, on Sunday (Oct. 2), the Baddies South star took to Instagram Live to share details of their latest fight. Chrisean claimed she took his phone and accused Blueface of cheating on her with a “broke b####.”

She claims she smashed up their hotel room and had to flee before getting arrested. “We had to run from that hotel to another one,” she said.

Elsewhere during the IG Live, Chrisean Rock spoke to her boyfriend’s mother, who was concerned for Blueface. When she asked if her son was okay, Chrisean replied, “Maybe, maybe not. I might leave his body missing.” Check out her comments below.

A short time later, she took to Twitter to announce she and Blueface are no longer together. “Y’all can have him . ChriseanRock is single,” she penned. “Chrisean you are enough 🗣🚶🏽‍♀️”

Y’all can have him . ChriseanRock is single. Chrisean you are enough 🗣🚶🏽‍♀️ — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) October 2, 2022

Nonetheless, Twitter users shared their shock just a few hours after that tweet when she returned with another update. Chrisean Rock shared a video on her IG Stories of her and Blueface getting busy in the bedroom, before apparently going live.

Check out some of the reactions below.

Today october 3rd Chrisean said I ain’t posting no regular s### we f###### over here 😩😩 whole time sis was single like what??? Like huhhh — dhatgworllll💎💰📌 (@Melly__003) October 3, 2022

What is chrisean sign cause she is bold asf 😂 cause me I’ll post that in my cf or something not to the public 😂😂 — Zay muvaa🤍 (@_branayyyy) October 3, 2022

Omg.. Chrisean is drunk on live riding blueface dick. My gosh — Kryse Essence Hall (@DontBePoorGirl) October 3, 2022

LMFAOOOOOO I love chrisean 😂😂😂😂😂😂 she just dgaf — thug misses 🤎 (@Flawdabrattt) October 3, 2022

Yeah chrisean coulda kept that s### and the Cracker Jack box it came out of 😤 — $elly$el (@WYZE_SXllY) October 3, 2022



