Chrisean Rock Teases Football Career Launch With Gruelling Practice Video 

Chrisean Rock is gearing up to play in her first official football game as a starting running back for The Cali War team next month.

Chrisean Rock has been quiet for much of 2024, but all that’s about to change as the controversial reality TV starlet is moving forward with her new venture in women’s football.

On Thursday (April 18) Rock took to Instagram to announce her first official football game with an energetic trailer featuring the rapper’s grueling practice sessions.

Rock also revealed she’s the starting running back for The Cali War, a women’s tackle football team playing in the Women’s Football Alliance Pro Division. She’ll be lacing up her cleats for her first game on May 5.

In addition to her foray into football, Chrisean Rock teased new music among other ventures. Furthermore, she plans to document her football journey in a reality TV show, which could be the inaugural show on her own network.

Earlier this month, Rock explained her social media absence and hinted at some major plans. While she claimed multiple networks had reached out to host her football show, including Ray J’s new Tronix, Chrisean Rock plans to launch a TV network of her own.

Nonetheless, Ray J still wants Chrisean on board, but said she’s not playing ball.

“We want a Chrisean show… She gotta hit us up. I’ve been hitting her, no response. I don’t know when it was, but whenever she’s ready, the bag is here,” Ray J announced. He also said, “Suki bout to start her network in three months.”