Christian Combs Parties With Girlfriend Days After Supporting Diddy In Court 

Christian Combs was joined by his siblings and grandmother, Janice Combs, at Diddy’s court hearing last week.

Christian Combs was spotted blowing off steam with his girlfriend at the club just days after his father, Sean “Diddy” Combs, appeared in court.

In footage circulating online, Christian is seen dancing with girlfriend Raven Tracy and pouring a shot into her mouth. At one point, Christian talks directly into the camera, stating, “I got the baddest girl in the world.”

On Thursday (October 10), Christian Combs was joined by siblings Quincy Brown, 33, Justin Combs, 30, Chance Combs, 18, and twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs, 17, at their father’s court appearance. The embattled mogul’s mother, Janice Combs, was also at the hearing to support her son, who she believes “is not the monster they have painted him to be.”

In a statement, Janice Combs said her son had “made mistakes in his past” but believes he’s being judged unfairly.

At the hearing, Diddy was ordered to remain behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn despite offering a $50 million bond with GPS monitoring and visitor restrictions. His trial is scheduled to begin in May 2025.

Meanwhile, in a recent legal filing, Diddy’s attorneys condemned the Department for Homeland Security over the “brutal” raids of his homes, particularly calling out the “excessive force” used against his sons Chrisitan and Justin.

“One agent held a semi-automatic rifle to the head of Christian Combs,” the filing notes. “Another agent had a semiautomatic rifle with a laser site trained, and the orange dot visible, on the middle of the chest of Justin Combs.”