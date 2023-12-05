Diddy’s Son King Combs Denies Being A Gang Member After Shouting Out GDK

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Combs family has been part of headlines news for weeks. After Sean “Diddy” Combs faced multiple sexual assault allegations, his son, Christian “King” Combs now has to deal with alleged gang affiliations.

Footage of the younger Combs seemingly announcing his connection to Gangster Disciple Killers got picked up by several outlets. In the viral clip, the 25-year-old rapper apparently said, “GDK.”

However, King Combs felt the need to clear up any assumptions. On Monday (December 4), the C3 EP creator posted on his Instagram Story, “I ain’t affiliated [with] no gangs & I’m not a gang member!!”

That declaration from King Combs came after King Yella called out the Bad Boy Entertainment scion. Beezy posted a response to the rumors that Christian claimed Gangster Disciple Killers.

“So I look on the internet and I see Puff Daddy’s son come out saying, ‘GDK,'” Yella stated. “It’s not a good time when your dad’s fighting all these allegations and crazy stuff he got going on right now. Why would you even try to involve yourself in a GDK movement?”

Several rappers, such as Fat Joe and French Montana, have attempted to separate their professional brands from any criminal activity. Hip-Hop culture’s shift away from supposed gang connections comes on the heels of Young Thug’s RICO case in Georgia.