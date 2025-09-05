Ciara Rebrands Future’s Son With Russell Wilson’s Last Name Reactions Fly

Ciara triggered a debate after calling her son with Future, “Future Wilson,” at the US Open with her husband, Russell Wilson.
It all started with a cute family pic — but she called her son “Future Wilson” in the caption. That one name drop had social media going wild.
Her oldest kid, Future Zahir Wilburn, was born back in May 2014. Ciara’s had full custody for a minute. Ciara legally added “Wilson” to her son’s name in 2019, just three years after marrying Russell in 2016.
Zahir’s full legal name includes both Wilburn and Wilson. So, she didn’t erase Future from the birth certificate. And Russell hasn’t officially adopted the boy.
Still, that “Future Wilson” caption got people heated. Some folks said it felt like a slap to Future’s legacy. Others called it a beautiful move for a blended fam that’s clearly tight-knit.
Either way, it got people talking hard about step-parenting, co-parenting and where the lines get blurry.
“Russell been with Ciara since baby Future was 9 months old. That ain’t nobody baby but Russell baby,” one user noted. Another said: “Too many people out here that don’t even have their father’s last name commenting on Ciara/Russell/Future. It’s okay to be quiet sometimes, even if you don’t agree.”
Ciara and Russell have three more kids together — Sienna Princess, Win Harrison and their youngest, Amora Princess.