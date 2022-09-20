City Girls Discuss Dating Diddy & Lil Uzi Vert

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Yung Miami and JT share their thoughts on their significant others.

Members of the Florida-bred City Girls are in two of the most high-profile relationships in Hip Hop culture at the moment.

Both Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee and Jatavia” JT” Johnson spoke about their respective partners during an interview with PopSugar. Yung Miami has been romantically linked to Revolt founder Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“People don’t know us. They don’t know what the f### we got goin’ on,” stated Yung Mami about her connection with Diddy. “I’m in there like, ‘Shut the f### up. Y’all don’t know what we have going on. Me and him gon’ be married — boom!’ No, I’m just saying.”

Yung Miami currently has a working relationship with Diddy as well. The City Girls rapper’s Caresha Please podcast airs on the Revolt network. As for JT, the Quality Control Music representative dates Philadelphia-raised rap star, Lil Uzi Vert.

“It made me a much better person,” said JT about her relationship with Uzi. “I feel like I found my home with him, my safe space. Once you find your safe space, you know.”

JT was supportive of Lil Uzi Vert’s decision to change their pronouns to they/them. Uzi has not confirmed that they identify as non-binary, but their girlfriend offered public backing for what could be an eventual new gender identification.

City Girls Also Talk About A Possible Third Studio Album

So far, the City Girls album catalog includes 2018’s Girl Code and 2020’s City on Lock. While Yung Miami recently declared she was done with making rap music, the duo is said to be working on another body of work.

“P#### rap — [it’s] what we stand for,” answered JT when asked about what fans could expect on a future City Girls project. “It’s confident music, getting-ready music, girl-power music, pop-your-s###, talk-your-s### music, fun music, alter-ego music. It’s for everybody. City Girl s###, for real.”

City Girls connected with R&B legend Usher for the “Good Love” collaboration. That single peaked at #70 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in July. JT and Yung Miami also showed up this year on “Bills Paid” off DJ Khaled’s God Did.