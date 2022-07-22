JT Confirms Her Boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert Changed His Pronouns To They/Them

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The corroboration comes as the “XO Tour Llif3” hitmaker drops the ‘Red & White’ EP.

It appears JT supports Lil Uzi Vert identifying himself with gender-neutral pronouns. The City Girls member essentially confirmed her boyfriend no longer goes by he/him.

Earlier this week, social media users noticed Lil Uzi Vert added “they/them” to his Instagram bio. Uzi made the change without explaining the reasoning behind the decision.

On Thursday night, JT sent out a tweet that referenced Uzi. Her tweet read, “My man said all I do is get my nails and lashes done, damn he’s catching on… who’s hiring?”

A few minutes later, JT returned to the platform in order to correct her message. The South Florida native quoted her first tweet and simply added, “*THEY!” That second tweet collected over 17,000 likes.

*THEY! https://t.co/2KwazCCsm2 — GO BUY MY F###### SONG CALLED GOOD LOVE (@ThegirlJT) July 22, 2022

Lil Uzi Vert and JT are one of Hip Hop’s most high-profile couples. The Generation Now recording artist and the Quality Control Music recording artist reportedly began dating in 2019 before going public with their relationship last year.

The City Girls burst onto the national scene with Platinum-certified singles such as “Act Up” and “Twerk” featuring Cardi B. Their album catalog contains 2018’s Girl Code and 2020’s City on Lock. JT and Yung Miami recently worked with R&B legend Usher for the “Good Love” collaboration.

Lil Uzi Vert scored their only Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 rankings as a feature on another Quality Control act’s single. “Bad and Boujee” by Migos and Uzi spent three weeks in the #1 position on the chart in 2017.

Additionally, Lil Uzi Vert’s solo record “XO Tour Llif3” reached the Top 10 as well. The Recording Industry Association of America has certified that Luv Is Rage 2 track as 7x-Platinum. Uzi just released his new 9-track Red & White EP on his SoundCloud page.