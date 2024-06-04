City Girls Rapper Yung Miami Explains Parting Ways With JT

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

City Girls emerged as a mainstream Hip-Hop act in 2019 with songs such as “Act Up” and “Twerk” featuring Cardi B. However, Yung Miami and JT recently clashed publicly and seem to be moving forward as soloists.

In a new interview with Complex, Yung Miami discussed why the City Girls members decided to part ways. The lack of commercial success for the duo’s 2023 studio LP RAW played a role in the split.

“I think when the City Girls album just dropped and it didn’t do too well, and we was just trying to do our press run. The whole rollout of the album was just so bad because we was just in two different spaces,” Yung Miami stated.

She continued, “We older now, and she was doing her own thing. She on the West Coast, I’m in Miami. I’m doing my own thing. And I felt like naturally, when she doing her own thing, it just worked for her. And when I’m doing my own thing, it worked for me.”

JT recently released singles like “Sideways” and “Okay.” Yung Miami also put out solo tracks, including “CFWM” with Skilla Baby. Additionally, the Caresha Please podcaster has been promoting her “YAMS” era.

“When we get together as a group, it just wasn’t connecting. It just wasn’t working no more. So I think we both was at a point where we were just like, ‘We probably should just do our own s###,’” Yung Miami explained.