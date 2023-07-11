Coco Jones Teases “ICU” Remix With Surprise Feature

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Some fans believe Justin Timberlake could be the person who jumped on the track.

R&B songstress Coco Jones secured the biggest hit of her career with the “ICU” single. The DJ Camper-produced ballad became Jones’s first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The commercial success of “ICU” helped Coco Jones win Best New Artist at the 2023 BET Awards in June. Last December, Pandora also selected the former Disney Channel star as one of the streamer’s Artists To Watch In 2023.

“‘ICU’ is taking people by storm. It’s so crazy. When I was waiting to take my pictures, all these different races of people were like, ‘Coco Jones… “ICU.”‘ I have never had this many people know me from my song,” said the singer/actress during an interview earlier this year.

With a lot of mainstream eyes now on her, Jones looks to bolster “ICU” even further. The 25-year-old Def Jam recording artist teased a new version of the song will be available for streaming at the end of this week.

“ICU Remix drops this Friday w/ __👀,” tweeted Coco Jones on Monday night. She included pictures of a river drawing, famous Disney characters, and a collage of international boy bands from the 1990s and 2000s.

ICU Remix drops this Friday w/ ______👀 pic.twitter.com/hNBfbp1L5D — Coco Jones (@TheRealCocoJ) July 11, 2023

Those visual additions led people to speculate that Justin Timberlake could be the surprise guest on the “ICU” remix. Timberlake released a song titled “Cry Me a River” in 2002. Plus, he spent time on Disney’s The Mickey Mouse Club and performed as part of the iconic *NSYNC boy band.

If Coco Jones did recruit Justin Timberlake for a collaboration, it would not be the first time JT worked with a female R&B singer. The music superstar has created songs with other acts such as Beyoncé (“Until the End of Time”), Ciara (“Love Sex Magic”), and Alicia Keys (“Morning Light”).

Meanwhile, Coco Jones prepares to embark on her “What I Didn’t Tell You Tour.” The trek is in support of the What I Didn’t Tell You EP which dropped in November 2022. The Bel-Air cast member begins the tour next month in Ontario, California.