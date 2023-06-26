Coco Jones Wins Best New Artist At The 2023 BET Awards

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The ‘What I Didn’t Tell You’ EP creator triumphed over GloRilla, Ice Spice, and more.

Singer/actress Coco Jones became a trending topic on social media overnight. The Bel-Air cast member was one of the winners at the 2023 BET Awards in Los Angeles.

Coco Jones took home the trophy for Best New Artist. That category included Ambré, Doechii, FLO, GloRilla, Ice Spice, and Lola Brooke. Additionally, Jones performed her 2022 single “ICU” at the ceremony.

“Thank you so much, BET,” said a teary-eyed Coco Jones after accepting her Best New Artist award. “I remember when I did 106 & Park with y’all, I was sixteen… It’s been a long journey.”

The 25-year-old former Disney Channel star continued, “Thank you guys for rocking with me the whole time. Thank you so much to my culture who has stood beside me.”

Coco Jones earned an RIAA-certified Gold plaque for “ICU” which lives on the What I Didn’t Tell You EP. “ICU” also peaked at No. 63 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 18 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Before releasing What I Didn’t Tell You, Coco Jones appeared in Disney Channel’s Let It Shine television movie alongside Tyler James Williams and Trevor Jackson. She currently plays Hillary Banks on Peacock’s Bel-Air drama series.

Last night’s BET Awards also saw Latto win Best Female Hip Hop Artist and Kendrick Lamar win Best Male Hip Hop Artist. Beyoncé and SZA tied for most awards victories with three each. Plus, Hip Hop legend Busta Rhymes received the Lifetime Achievement Award.