Busta Rhymes To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At 2023 BET Awards

Coi Leray, Swizz Beatz, M.O.P., and more will take part in a tribute performance.

This year’s BET Awards will air on June 25 at 8 pm ET/PT live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. BET will honor legendary emcee Busta Rhymes with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Busta Rhymes built a successful entertainment career by releasing albums such as The Coming and When Disaster Strikes… as well as appearing in films such as Higher Learning and Finding Forrester.

Since his rise as a member of Leaders of the New School in the first half of the 1990s, Busta Rhymes scored seven Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “What’s It Gonna Be?!” with Janet Jackson and “I Know What You Want” with Mariah Carey both peaked at No. 3.

Classic tracks like “Flava in Ya Ear (Remix)” by Craig Mack and “Victory” by Puff Daddy featured Busta Rhymes. Earlier this year, Coi Leray recruited the Brooklyn native for a remix of her Top 10 hit “Players.”

BET CEO Says Busta Rhymes Has Empowered Generations Of Artists

“Busta Rhymes is a multifaceted award-winning artist who has mesmerized audiences for decades with his original Hip Hop sound and one-of-a-kind visuals,” says Scott Mills, CEO of BET. “He continues to leave an indelible mark on the culture that we hold dear, and it is with great pride that we present this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award to a visionary, a master of rhyme, and a true pioneer.”

Mills continues, “His unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries, unapologetically expressing his art, and empowering generations of artists is a testament to his unparalleled legacy. We look forward to paying tribute to his remarkable journey and celebrating his countless hits, electrifying performances, and unforgettable moments defining an art form and the culture.”

Previous recipients of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award include Sean “Diddy” Combs, Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige, Samuel Jackson, Lionel Richie, and New Edition.

A Star-Studded Line-Up Of Performers Will Pay Tribute To Busta Rhymes

Coi Leray, Swizz Beatz, M.O.P., Rah Digga, Bia, Cutty Ranks, Dexta Daps, ScarLip, Spice, Supercat, and more surprise guests will salute Busta Rhymes as part of a tribute performance at the 2023 BET Awards.

Honestly, Nevermind album creator Drake heads into the 2023 BET Awards ceremony with the most nominations (7). BET announced Lil Uzi Vert, GloRilla, Coco Jones, Doechii, and other acts as performers for the show.

In addition, the 2023 BET Awards will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop culture. Viewers will get to see Big Daddy Kane, Chief Keef, E-40, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid ‘N Play, MC Lyte, Master P, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Trick Daddy, Trina, Tyga, Uncle Luke, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, Yo-Yo, and more perform.