Coi Leray & Benzino Feud Explodes Again – Read Her Shocking Accusations

Coi Leray aired out her father Benzino, who was allegedly upset about her revealing their family went broke in a Breakfast Club interview.

The family drama between Coi Leray and Benzino surfaced on social media once again.

Coi Leray called out her father in a string of Twitter posts on Thursday (April 7). She claimed Benzino was upset about her recent interview with The Breakfast Club. During her appearance, Coi Leray revealed her family went broke after Benzino was ousted from The Source magazine.

“My dad is texting my mom threatening her and me because I said he went broke on the breakfast club on the day of my album release,” she wrote. “I hate to bring this s### to social media but my father need help. Sorry if I offended you on breakfast club but don’t treatment me or my mom because you hate to admit that we went broke after the source.”

Coi Leray cited Benzino’s behavior as a reason why she avoided mentioning her family connections when she began her Hip Hop career.

“Build a f###### bridge and get over it that’s why I don’t even like mentioning his name,” she explained. “That’s why I never mentioned his name coming into this industry cause he can’t get over his past and don’t even realize how much he damaging when he does this stuff.”

Coi Leray also suggested Benzino was trying to overshadow her new LP’s release. Her debut album Trendsetter drops on Friday (April 8).

“The devil is working!!!!” she wrote. “THIS IS A PERFECT EXAMPLE when everything is going soo good, here he comes being weird trying to f### up somebody’s life.”

She added, “He texting my mom threatening her talking about some watch. Grow up YOU WAS JUST TRYNA GET HER TO DO GROWING UP HIP HOP !! WE DONT WANT THAT LIFE !!!! She’s tryna be here for me and support me while you tryna find every way to beef with me and suck the life out of me I’m tired.”

Coi Leray capped off her rant by calling her father “bitter and evil.”

“I’m your only f###### daughter,” she noted. “You worried about being called broke on the day of my debut album. You ain’t even text me congratulations, you so bitter and evil. Ima pray for you.”

Benzino didn’t respond to any of Coi Leray’s accusations but shared his own complaints on Twitter. Although he avoided mentioning his daughter’s name, he alluded to her Breakfast Club interview.

“To whom this may concern…LEGENDS don’t play the back….they set the standards,” he wrote. “Thank you my brothers @cthagod & @djenvy for sticking up for me and not letting a false narrative of who I am and what I’ve accomplished happen. I put in too much work in the culture.”

He continued, “The problem with this social generation is they have no respect or regard for who came before then and how they laid the blueprint for them to be successful. I always revered those who came before me and I am grateful to the legends of Hip Hop.”

Check out the rest of Benzino’s comments below.

…and I’m tired this “old talk” Hip hop is over 40 years young and the ones who appeal to older and younger will be the most successful. Anyone who thinks that because you’re in you’re 40’s and 50’s you should just go sit in a rocking chair and still don’t live out and… — Benzino (@IAMBENZINO) April 7, 2022

..pursue their dreams and aspirations and idiots. All you young people who are in their 20s and successful at rapping, chances are you still will be rapping in your 50s PERIOD. When the younger generation starts listening more and respect the older before them.. — Benzino (@IAMBENZINO) April 7, 2022