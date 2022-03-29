Coi Leray Reveals Release Date & Cover Art For ‘Trendsetter’ Album

The “Blick Blick” rapper says she created one of the biggest female artist albums in the world.

Rising rap star Coi Leray will let loose her debut studio LP next week. Leray let her social media followers know the exact date when they can expect Trendsetter to arrive on DSPs.

“Introducing My Debut Album: TRENDSETTER ⭐️🆑👑💖🌍 Dropping Friday, April 8th 😤💖‼️& I just want to finally let y’all bxtchs know, ain’t nobody fw me in that booth 😜,” posted Coi Leray on Instagram.

She added, “This will be one of the biggest female artist albums in the world and I put my life on it.🙏👑 It’s not a race, it’s a Trendsetter Marathon 🌎🆑👑🌎💖⭐️Welcome to Trendsetter World BTCH❗️”

With The Help Of Nicki Minaj, Leray Scores Another Hit

Trendsetter follows Leray’s previous projects such as 2018’s Everythingcoz, 2019’s EC2, and 2020’s Now or Never. The 24-year-old Boston native scored a Platinum plaque for her “No More Parties” single featuring Lil Durk.

2021’s “Big Purr (Prrdd)” featuring Pooh Shiesty received Gold certification from the RIAA. Leray’s catalog also contains collaborations with Wale, EarthGang, Kodak Black, Tyga, DaBaby, Yung Bleu, Rich The Kid, and other acts.

This year saw Coi Leray earn another Top 40 hit on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart with “Blick Blick.” The Nicki Minaj-assisted song debuted at #36 on the Hot 100. “Blick Blick” also became Leray’s first #1 on the Digital Song Sales chart.

Coi Leray Says She’s In A Good Place Mentally

Over the last year, Coi Leray faced some harsh criticism online. Social media users slammed Leray’s 2021 XXL Freshman cypher performance and Rolling Loud Miami 2021 performance. She also experienced constant body-shaming comments.

“I’m tired of thinking for everybody! I’m tired of people taking the credit for my ideas. Tired of being manipulated. Tired of fighting for my life,” expressed Leray in November 2021.

She continued, “Tired of [people’s] opinions, I’m tired of people holding s### against me, I’m tired of people looking for sympathy when they just don’t get the job done so they find reasons to make you feel bad.”

It appears Coi Leray is now back on a positive path with her mental health. The Republic Records signee recently tweeted, “I got a life coach now. 🙂 Her name is Ms. Sheri. She’s realer than [a lot] of these n##### 🥵🙏🤷🏽‍♀️.”