Coi Leray Praises Eminem After Benzino’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Criticism

Coi Leray commended Eminem after her father Benzino slammed his old foe’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Benzino’s beef with Eminem didn’t get passed down to his daughter Coi Leray.

Coi Leray complimented Eminem in a Twitter post on Thursday (May 5). The Republic Records artist shared her sentiments a day after her father lambasted Slim Shady’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“I’m about love, equality, respect and forgiveness,” she wrote. “I have nothing against Eminem, 25 years of my life all I know is he a very talented artist and actor! (8 Mile was great). Let’s build bridges and get over them before you burn the bridge and burn with it.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2022 inductees on Wednesday (May 4). Coi Leray’s dad Benzino slammed the Rock Hall after seeing his old foe Eminem included in this year’s class.

“Rock and roll hall of fame is just like the Grammy’s,” he wrote on Twitter. “They have no respect for our culture, Black or Hip Hop and if you don’t agree, you’re racist, period point blank.”

He added, “So where’s Nas, Eric B and RAKIM, Kool Moe D, Epmd, Fearless Four, Fat Boyz, Lauren Hill, Little Kim, OutKast and 100s other Black rappers?? GTFOH.”

Earlier this year, Benzino claimed to be moving on from his feud with Eminem. He suggested the conflict was bad for his daughter’s career.

“I realize that me going back and forth with [Eminem’s] fans is not good for the culture, my spirit, my legacy and most important, my beautiful, talented daughter Coi Leray,” he wrote on social media. “I don’t want any negativity from me affect her dream. This is truly over. God Bless All.”