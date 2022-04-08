Coi Leray Questions The Success Of Other 2021 XXL Freshman

Today (March 8) saw the arrival of Coi Leray’s debut studio LP Trendsetter. The Republic Records release dropped after Leray made it onto the coveted Freshman Class cover in 2021.

Apple Music 1’s Eddie and Nick recently spoke to Coi Leray. In the New Music Daily interview, Leray discussed finding success following her inclusion on last year’s Freshman list.

“I was looking at the XXL lineup like, ‘Where’s everybody at, yo? Where’s everybody at, man?’ Because they were s####### on me for XXL. Where’s everybody at? They done dropped a whole new lineup and forgot about the last one,” said Coi Leray.

Last year’s Freshman Class also included 42 Dugg, Flo Milli, Morray, Pooh Shiesty, Lakeyah, Toosii, Blxst, DDG, Rubi Rose, and Iann Dior. The list always generates debate online, and Coi Leray faced significant backlash for her selection.

Some Hip Hop fans criticized Coi Leray for her Freshmen Freestyle and Freshman Cypher performances. The Boston native later responded to the criticism by expressing she was interested in having fun and doing what makes her happy.

Last July, Leray also declared, “If you put me in the booth with anybody on that XXL [cover], I guarantee ain’t nobody seeing me in the f###### studio, and that’s on me… I feel like people depend on XXL, that’s like their moment. I’m here forever. When you’re a superstar, it’s bigger than that.”

Coi Leray’s Trendsetter features Nicki Minaj, Yung Bleu, Fivio Foreign, Young M.A, G Herbo, H.E.R., Nav, Lil Durk, Polo G, Lil Tecca, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and Pooh Shiesty. “No More Parties” with Lil Durk and “Blick Blick” with Nicki Minaj peaked in the Top 20 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart.