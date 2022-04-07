Coi Leray Reveals She Auditioned For ‘Euphoria’

The “Blick Blick” raptress has her eyes on Hollywood.

Coi Leray is already establishing herself as a recording artist on the rise. Apparently, the 24-year-old rapper also has an interest in being part of the cast for Euphoria.

Yesterday, Coi Leray interacted with some of her fans on social media. One Twitter user asked the “No More Parties” performer about potentially taking on acting roles in the future.

Leray shocked some people with her response. The Boston-raised entertainer tweeted back, “Yea I auditioned for Euphoria lol but I didn’t get the role!! But I wanna try again!!!”

Before Coi Leray takes on-screen gigs in the future, the 2021 XXL Freshman will release her debut album. Trendsetter hits DSPs on April 8. The project’s tracklist features Nicki Minaj, G Herbo, H.E.R., Lil Durk, Pooh Shiesty, and more.

Euphoria Found Commercial & Critical Success

HBO’s Euphoria already has a Hip Hop connection because Aubrey Drake Graham is an executive producer. The Sam Levinson-created show also stars actress/singer Zendaya in the lead role. Zendaya won an Emmy for playing Euphoria‘s Ruby “Rue” Bennett.

The second season of the critically-acclaimed television drama series drew impressive viewership numbers for HBO. The cable network renewed the program for a third season.

“Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart,” stated Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming.

Francesca Orsi continued, “We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3.”