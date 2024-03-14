Coi Leray Says She’s “Not Worried” About Possible TikTok Ban

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Players” hitmaker gained national attention thanks to the app.

The United States House of Representatives passed a bill that could ban the use of TikTok in the country. If the Senate also passes the legislation and President Joe Biden signs it, the outlawing of the social media app could affect recording artists like Coi Leray.

Some U.S. lawmakers claim TikTok, a subsidiary of the China-based company ByteDance, is a national security threat. The current bill in Congress would require ByteDance to sell TikTok or face banishment from the American marketplace.

“TikTok is not a streaming platform. And I never looked at it as one. I’m not worried,” Coi Leray tweeted on Wednesday (March 13). “As long as you don’t take away Apple Music, Spotify, Soundcloud, Tidal, [Audiomack], YouTube Music, Amazon Music, I’m good. Music and the love I have for it, is forever.”

Coi Leray partially found success as a mainstream act by going viral on TikTok. Her 2022 single “Players” gained traction on the app before becoming a platinum-certified, Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Players” peaked at No. 9. on the Hot 100. Previously, Leray scored Top 40 songs with “No More Parties” featuring Lil Durk in 2021 (No. 26) and “Blick Blick!” featuring Nicki Minaj in 2022 (No. 37). She has six total Hot 100 entries in her career.

Coi Leray did not reach the same chart heights with her two studio albums. 2022’s Trendsetter only made it to No. 89 on the Billboard 200 rankings. The 26-year-old rapper’s self-titled sophomore LP leveled off at No. 102 last year.